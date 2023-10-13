 Skip to main content
Ronald Acuña Jr pulls weak move after Braves get eliminated

October 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ronald Acuna Jr in a red Braves uniform

Aug 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs to the dugout to change gloves against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ronald Acuña Jr. pulled a weak move after his Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason on Thursday night.

Acuna’s Braves lost 3-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of their NLDS at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. to end the series. After the game, the Phillies celebrated their second straight NLCS berth, while the Braves had to travel home disappointed.

Acuña also declined to speak to the media, instead leaving his other teammates to fulfill the media-speaking obligations.

Acuña went 0-for-4 in the game. He batted .143 in the series, though he did walk twice, get hit by a pitch once and score three runs. He was also robbed on a ball hit deep to left-center with the bases loaded.

The Braves had the best record in the regular season and scored the most runs in the league. They believed they would be a World Series team. And then they got eliminated by the Phillies in the NLDS in four games for the second year in a row. That hurts, and Acuna showed poor leadership by ducking the media and tough questions.

