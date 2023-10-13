Ronald Acuña Jr pulls weak move after Braves get eliminated

Ronald Acuña Jr. pulled a weak move after his Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason on Thursday night.

Acuna’s Braves lost 3-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of their NLDS at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. to end the series. After the game, the Phillies celebrated their second straight NLCS berth, while the Braves had to travel home disappointed.

Acuña also declined to speak to the media, instead leaving his other teammates to fulfill the media-speaking obligations.

Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t speak after the game. He grabbed his bag and said “I have to go to the bus” as other players remained in the clubhouse — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 13, 2023

Acuña went 0-for-4 in the game. He batted .143 in the series, though he did walk twice, get hit by a pitch once and score three runs. He was also robbed on a ball hit deep to left-center with the bases loaded.

JOHAN ROJAS, YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMAN pic.twitter.com/DLWja1CH0K — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 13, 2023

The Braves had the best record in the regular season and scored the most runs in the league. They believed they would be a World Series team. And then they got eliminated by the Phillies in the NLDS in four games for the second year in a row. That hurts, and Acuna showed poor leadership by ducking the media and tough questions.