Ronald Acuña Jr upset with Johan Oviedo, causes benches to clear

Ronald Acuña Jr. became upset with Johan Oviedo during the bottom of the first inning of Saturday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga., which caused the benches to empty.

Acuña was leading off for Atlanta and got upset after a 2-1 pitch from Oviedo tailed inside near Acuña’s thigh. Acuña stared down the Pirates pitcher and started to say something. Oviedo responded by approaching Acuña, who talked back to the Pirates pitcher.

Acuña had to be restrained by home plate umpire Rob Drake. Teammates from both sides came out to separate the two players.

Benches clear in the first inning after Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo and Ronald Acuña Jr. exchange a few words. pic.twitter.com/rUs6HAqRYl — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 9, 2023

Acuña has been hit by a pitch seven times this season. He didn’t want Oviedo to make it number eight.

Acuña ended up walking in the at-bat and was caught stealing. The Braves star is in the middle of an MVP-caliber season and has helped his team to the best record in the league.