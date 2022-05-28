Ronald Acuna’s bizarre career mark against Marlins grows again

Ronald Acuna Jr. has some sort of bizarre enmity with the Miami Marlins, and it manifested itself again Saturday.

Acuna has an extensive history of being hit by pitches against the Marlins on a confusingly frequent basis. On Saturday, Acuna was hit by a Sandy Alcantara pitch, marking the seventh time the Marlins have hit Acuna in 274 plate appearances. No other NL East foe has hit Acuna more than three times.

Acuña has now been hit seven times in 274 plate appearances against the Marlins. HBP vs. other NL East opponents

Mets 3 in 227 PA

Phillies 2 in 232 PA

Nationals 0 in 207 PA pic.twitter.com/yrBDGqCqmn — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 28, 2022

Acuna did stay in the game despite the pitch hitting him on the wrist.

In this specific instance, there is probably nothing to it. Alcantara had Acuna in a 1-2 count with two out and nobody on, and was just trying to go up and in. Still, it adds to a confusingly high tally.

The Marlins’ penchant for hitting Acuna has gotten them in trouble in the past. The stat isn’t lost on Acuna either, but he has taken a fairly relaxed approach to the frequency of his plunkings.