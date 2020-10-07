Ronald Acuña Jr. has incredible Twitter and Instagram posts after being hit by Marlins

Ronald Acuña Jr. had some incredible posts on Twitter and Instagram after being hit by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Acuña homered to lead off the bottom of the first inning for Atlanta in Game 1 of the NLDS against Miami. His next at-bat came in the bottom of the third, and Acuña was hit by Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara on the second pitch.

Acuña had three more at-bats in the game and struck out twice and got an infield single. His Braves won the game 9-5 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The young Braves star felt he was targeted by Miami for hitting the home run and posted great messages about it. On Twitter, he said the Marlins hit him because they can’t get him out.

They have to hit me , because they don’t get me out — Ronald Acuna Jr (@ronaldacunajr24) October 6, 2020

He also posted a great picture of his bat flip on Instagram and said “I’d like to take this time to apologize to absolutely NOBODY,” which is a Conor McGregor line.

There is a lot of history with the Marlins hitting Acuña with pitches.

In 2018, Jose Ureña hit Acuña because the Braves stud had homered in five straight games. Last year, Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez hit Acuña with the first pitch he threw in an August game.

Acuña is probably right; the Marlins hit him because they can’t get him out. Or in this case, they didn’t like his bat flip.