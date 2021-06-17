Ross Stripling apologizes for throwing fit over teammate Joe Panik’s error

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling apologized on Wednesday for throwing a fit over teammate Joe Panik’s error in a 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

Stripling pitched 6.2 innings and took the loss in the defeat. Stripling had two outs in the top of the sixth when he got Giancarlo Stanton to hit a slow roller to third base. Panik tried to barehand the ball but botched the throw to first, causing Stripling to lose his composure. Stripling began to yell and complain.

E5 • Stripling rages at Panik pic.twitter.com/pniIpfKwKW — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 17, 2021

Stripling got the final out of the inning but surrendered a 2-run home run to Gary Sanchez the following inning.

After the game, the Blue Jays pitcher took ownership of his poor behavior. He apologized to Panik, his teammates, and publicly to everyone.

Agreed. Completely embarrassed about it. Apologized to Joe individually and the team. Will never happen again Young ballplayers, be better than this. https://t.co/bjUyVLulv1 — Ross Stripling (@RossStripling) June 17, 2021

Stripling’s reaction was childish. He got caught up in a bad moment, but his ownership and apology for the unprofessional behavior is refreshing and commendable. This is how to act after you’ve screwed up.

Here were Stripling’s full comments after the game: