Royals player has unfortunate bird mishap during batting practice

One Kansas City Royals player went full Randy Johnson this week.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported that Royals infielder Michael Massey had a mishap with a bird during batting practice before Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the middle of the session, Massey managed to hit a bird, which exploded in the air upon being struck.

A member of the grounds crew then scooped up the dead bird with a shovel and took it off the field, Rogers adds.

It does not appear that there is any video footage of the incident, and that may be for the best. There probably was not a lot left of that poor bird after Massey exit-velocity’d it into the next life.

Unfortunately for our feathered friends, the baseball diamond is getting increasingly more dangerous for them these days. Last season, we also saw an NL player accidentally hit and kill a bird during pregame warmups (this time on video).