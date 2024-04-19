Russell Wilson throws out impressive first pitch at Pirates game

Russell Wilson was once a baseball prospect in addition to a football prospect. On Friday, he reminded everyone all about his baseball past.

Wilson, who signed with the Steelers in March, threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Pirates-Red Sox game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Wilson showed off a simple pitching motion and fired in a hard strike right down the middle.

Russell Wilson with a STRIKE for the first pitch in Pittsburgh tonight! pic.twitter.com/Yq57HrkYQc — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2024

Wilson also took some batting practice with the Pirates prior to the game. He very much looked like he belonged.

Russell Wilson taking some BP at PNC Park: pic.twitter.com/Ualil2n4t2 — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) April 19, 2024

Wilson was drafted twice during his baseball career — once after his senior year in high school, and again when he was in college at NC State. Wilson played two seasons in the Colorado Rockies’ minor-league system after they made him a 4th-round pick in 2010. He batted .229 with a .710 OPS as a second baseman. He stole 19 bases.

Wilson actually pitched during his junior season at NC State but went 0-1 with a 5.84 ERA. Of course, his bigger focus will be on trying to turn around the Steelers’ offense this fall.