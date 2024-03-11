Russell Wilson officially has a new team

Wilson announced via social media Sunday night that he is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. The video played the song “Renegade” by Styx, which is the same song played at Steelers home games. The video featured Steelers fans waving Terrible Towels.

Wilson will be signing a 1-year deal with Pittsburgh. The Denver Broncos will be paying Wilson $38 million this season after cutting him despite the money he was owed. That means the Steelers will be getting Wilson for about $1.2 million.

Russell Wilson will now serve as competitor for Kenny Pickett in one of the most fascinating camp battles. He’ll cost Pittsburgh $1.2M, potentially being one of the best values. https://t.co/jYnhpdQezK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

What’s truly interesting is how the quarterback competition in Pittsburgh will play out.

Kenny Pickett was a first-round pick by the Steelers in 2022. The No. 20 overall pick hasn’t lit things up, passing for just 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 25 career games. But the Steelers have gone 14-10 in his starts, which is promising.

Despite his production falling off and being cut by the Broncos, Wilson may be a better option for the Steelers than Pickett. Wilson didn’t light things up last year, but he passed for a respectable 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He may prove to be Pittsburgh’s best option next season. We’ll know more once training camp gets underway.