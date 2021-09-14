 Skip to main content
Ryan Braun announces his retirement in video

September 14, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Ryan Braun

Ryan Braun did not return to the Milwaukee Brewers this season after the team declined to exercise his player option, and the slugger has now decided to call it a career.

The Brewers shared a video on Tuesday of Braun officially announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball.

Braun, 37, spent his entire 14-year career with Milwaukee. He’s a six-time All-Star who was named MVP of the National League in 2011. His 352 career home runs are more than any other player in Brewers history.

There will now be a debate over whether Braun deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame, both because of his numbers and the controversy that surrounded him. Braun was once flagged for a positive urine test and had it overturned. He was then later suspended by MLB for his ties to PED supplier Biogenesis. That scandal was more than eight years ago, but fans never seemed to forget it.

