Ryan Garcia curses out Mets after being denied ceremonial first pitch

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are making headlines all over New York City in advance of their upcoming boxing match.

Haney is getting set to defend his WBC super lightweight title against Garcia on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. As part of their promotion for the bout, the two fighters were supposed to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Tuesday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Mets pulled the plug on the idea shortly after the fighters arrived arrived at the ballpark, according to multiple reports.

Bizarre scene tonight at Citi Field in New York, where Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia were scheduled to throw out the first pitch of Mets-Pirates. Mets officials pulled the plug on it after the fighters arrived, I'm told by sources w/direct knowledge, because they didn't want to… — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) April 16, 2024

Earlier in the day, Garcia and Haney met at the top of the Empire State Building to promote the fight. The two jawed and cursed at one another before Haney put his hands in Garcia’s face and violently shoved his upcoming opponent. Beware that the video contains inappropriate language:

BIG SHOVE from @Realdevinhaney as he and @ryangarcia face off 🤯#HaneyGarcia | April 20 | Live ONLY on DAZN. Click the link in bio to buy now pic.twitter.com/lYLTW4Py2k — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 16, 2024

The Mets were reportedly concerned that there would be a similar incident on the field, which is why they scrapped their ceremonial first pitch plans. Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported that Garcia’s camp was told that only Garcia, Haney and Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya would be allowed on the field in order to avoid another scuffle. Haney was then furious and left the stadium when he was told the first pitch was not happening, according to Garcia’s camp.

Garcia remained behind and was willing to still throw the pitch, but the Mets supposedly said only De La Hoya could do it. Garcia and his team then left, and Garcia ripped the Mets via social media.

Garcia said the Mets “just wasted three hours of our life to say at the end we can’t throw the pitch, for whatever reason.” The 25-year-old then said “f– the Mets.” You can also see that video, which contains cursing:

Garcia also threatened to expose the Mets and claimed the team allowed Haney to bring “12 goons” with him and did not give Garcia the same treatment.

I will expose the Mets so bad and the mlb — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 16, 2024

Mets let Haney in with 12 goons and I could only bring in 1 security and 2 of my film crew — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 16, 2024

Of course, the entire situation benefits both Garcia and Haney. They are getting more publicity now that the Mets canceled the ceremonial first pitch than they would have gotten if it went off as scheduled.

Garcia is 24-1 in his career, with the loss coming against Gervonta Davis last April. Haney is a perfect 31-0.