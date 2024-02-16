Report: Front-runner emerges to host A’s prior to Las Vegas move

One front-runner is reportedly emerging to play host to the Oakland A’s for three years before they officially move to Las Vegas.

The city of Sacramento is increasingly seen as the most likely temporary destination for the A’s, according to Evan Drellich of The Athletic. Nothing is finalized, but Sacramento is viewed as the best and easiest temporary option.

The A’s remain in talks with Oakland for a lease extension at the Oakland Coliseum while their new stadium in Las Vegas is being built. Those talks are regarded as difficult due to the rancor surrounding the move, however. The other option is Salt Lake City, but that could cost the team millions in lost revenue from their current TV contract with NBC Sports California. They could also lose some money by moving to Sacramento, but remaining in California could allow the team to retain much of what they are owed.

If they played in Sacramento, the A’s would wind up at Sutter Health Park, which typically hosts the Triple-A River Cats, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The ballpark can be made to accommodate over 14,000 fans.

The A’s had also considered Reno, Nv. as a temporary home, but that option no longer appears to be under serious consideration.