Salvador Perez had interesting comment on Aroldis Chapman’s Red Sox post

Salvador Perez left a very interesting comment on a post shared by Aroldis Chapman on Friday.

Chapman shared a photo to his Instagram account that showed him in a training room that had the Boston Red Sox’s logo on the wall. Chapman was smiling in the picture.

The top comment on the post came from Perez, who congratulated Chapman.

“Your dream came true brother play with your favorite team 💪🏽 💪🏽 💪🏽 all the best to you brother,” Perez wrote in a comment left in Spanish.

What’s so interesting is that Perez termed the Red Sox Chapman’s favorite team.

Chapman has played in MLB since 2010 and pitched for six different teams. The team he played for the longest, and for which he’s best known, is the New York Yankees. That would make it so surprising for the Boston Red Sox to be his favorite team.

Either Chapman was pitching for a rival team for half his career, or Perez has his facts wrong.

The Red Sox are hoping that Chapman will have some more mileage left in his arm. He went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 61.2 innings with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season.