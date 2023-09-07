 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Trea Turner going on the paternity list

September 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Trea Turner returns to the dugout

Apr 14, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) high fives teammates after scoring on a double hit by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner was placed on the paternity list, which led to everyone saying the same thing.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that they had placed their shorstop on the paternity list.

Turner’s wife Kristen is pregnant with the couple’s second child. The timing of her being close to giving birth would set their likely conception date at some time in December.

Well, guess what happened exactly nine months prior to September 5? Turner signed his 11-year, $300 million free agent contract with the Phillies.

Everyone made note of the timeline via X, implying that Turner and his wife knew exactly how to celebrate the big contract.

That will be a joyous way for Turner to get ready for the stretch run in the postseason.

Turner was phenomenal for the US in the World Baseball Classic, leading to high expectations for his first season with the Phillies. Turner struggled for the first part of the season, but he got hot in August and is now batting a respectable .262 with 22 home runs. Phillies fans are hoping he will continue his hot streak once he returns to the club.

