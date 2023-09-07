Everyone said the same thing about Trea Turner going on the paternity list

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that they had placed their shorstop on the paternity list.

Prior to tonight’s game against the San Diego Padres, the Phillies placed SS Trea Turner on the paternity list. To fill his spot on the 28-man roster, the club recalled INF/OF Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley (AAA). — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 5, 2023

Turner’s wife Kristen is pregnant with the couple’s second child. The timing of her being close to giving birth would set their likely conception date at some time in December.

Well, guess what happened exactly nine months prior to September 5? Turner signed his 11-year, $300 million free agent contract with the Phillies.

Everyone made note of the timeline via X, implying that Turner and his wife knew exactly how to celebrate the big contract.

Nothing Makes More Sense Than Trea Turner Being On Paternity Leave Exactly 9 Months After Signing A $300 Million Contract https://t.co/s3pBQJYSN3 pic.twitter.com/pgIop4vvIA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2023

Trea Turner goes on the paternity list exactly 9 months after signing his $300 million contract Now why is that? pic.twitter.com/qwbsU3z1qZ — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) September 5, 2023

12/05/23: Trea Turner signs 11-year, $300M deal with #Phillies. Exactly 9 months later (today): Trea Turner is placed on Paternity List 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NUSaYCoSNv — uSTADIUM MLB (@uSTADIUMMLB) September 5, 2023

.@Phillies Trea Turner goes on paternity leave *literally 9 months to the day* after signing his $300 million deal. WHAT a co-inky-dink! 😂👶 pic.twitter.com/BZzha13tjP — Seaη O (@seanodotcom) September 6, 2023

That will be a joyous way for Turner to get ready for the stretch run in the postseason.

Turner was phenomenal for the US in the World Baseball Classic, leading to high expectations for his first season with the Phillies. Turner struggled for the first part of the season, but he got hot in August and is now batting a respectable .262 with 22 home runs. Phillies fans are hoping he will continue his hot streak once he returns to the club.