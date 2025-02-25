Sammy Sosa reveals the question he is getinng asked the most by Cubs players

Sammy Sosa is back in good standing with the Chicago Cubs and loving every minute of it.

Sosa was in the Cubs’ dugout for the team’s spring training game Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. This is Sosa’s first time being around the team since 2004, and he seemed so happy to be back.

Sosa was shown by Marquee Sports Network smiling and shaking hands with Cubs players inside the dugout.

Sammy Sosa is back in the @Cubs dugout 💪 pic.twitter.com/y5Pg7DE2Ys — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 25, 2025

The former Cubs slugger was interviewed by Marquee’s Taylor McGregor during the game and was asked what question he gets asked most by the players. Sosa revealed that players ask him how he did it — how he was so successful.

“They ask me how I did it,” Sosa said. “Work hard every day. I never was satisfied when I was playing. I wanted more and more and more. … I was prepared for every occasion. That’s how you go from an OK player to superstar.”

Sammy Sosa says the question he gets asked most by Cubs players is “How did you do it?” pic.twitter.com/sVCsytwRAi — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 25, 2025

Sosa began his career as someone who showed power potential. He slugged 33 home runs as a 24-year-old in 1993, batted .300 for the first time a year later, and he hit 40 home runs in 1996. But then from 1998-2001, he took things to another level. Sosa hit at least 50 home runs in each of those seasons, including breaking the 60-homer mark three times. He posted an OPS over 1.000 in all four of those years.

People will attribute his huge jump in statistics to performance-enhancing drugs, but Sosa just wants to focus on the hard work he put into things.

Sosa has finally been welcomed back by the Cubs because he reconciled in December. He issued a statement that indirectly addressed his alleged usage of performance-enhancing drugs. Cubs owner Tom Ricketts had wanted an apology from Sosa in order to welcome him back to the organization, and finally got one.

Sosa seems to have put things behind him now and is thrilled to be back. He is the Cubs’ franchise leader with 545 career home runs.