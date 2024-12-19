Sammy Sosa makes major admission about his alleged PED use

Former Chicago Cubs star Sammy Sosa made a major statement about his playing career on Thursday, and it could help lead to a reconciliation with his former team.

In a statement issued Thursday, Sosa seemingly admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career. While Sosa did not explicitly address the allegations, he did say he “made mistakes” and suggested he used certain substances to try to recover from injuries.

“There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games,” Sosa said in the statement. “I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize.”

The Sammy Sosa apology — admission?— to the #Cubs is legitimate and came after years of discussion that culminated this morning with a letter. This clears way for an acceptance from Tom Ricketts, a likely induction into Cubs Hall of Fame and overdue end to acrimony. Sammy’s back. pic.twitter.com/JNAqAwBkyd — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) December 19, 2024

Sosa has not been welcomed back by the Cubs since his retirement, in large part because of the steroid allegations that have trailed him. The Ricketts family, which currently owns the team, had sought an apology in order to end his exile. Accordingly, chairman Tom Ricketts issued a statement thanking Sosa for the statement and inviting him to the team’s annual offseason fan convention.

“I appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out. No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody’s perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs,” Ricketts said. “It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite. We plan on inviting him to the 2025 Cubs Convention and, while it is short notice, we hope that he can attend. We are all ready to move forward together.”

Despite the PED allegations, Sosa remains hugely popular among Cubs fans. His home run chase with Mark McGwire in 1998 remains one of the most memorable summers in baseball history, and he did hit 545 home runs for the franchise. Regardless of his previous indiscretions, he will be welcomed back warmly by Cubs fans.