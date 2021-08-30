Sandy Alderson plans to stop Mets from using ‘thumbs down’ gesture

The New York Mets caused a bit of an uproar Sunday when infielder Javier Baez admitted the team’s “thumbs down” celebration is a response to booing fans. In response, team president Sandy Alderson vowed to put a stop to it.

In a statement released by the Mets, Alderson said Baez’s comments, as well as any gestures or actions responding to fan criticism, are “totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.” Alderson asserted that fans have the right to boo as well.

It’s a PR nightmare for the Mets, whose players have caused a significant backlash. Baez said Sunday that the “thumbs down” celebration the Mets have adopted is in response to fans booing the team’s recent performances. Baez, who was acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline, added that he felt the booing added unnecessary pressure for players.

Baez’s actions and remarks were tone-deaf and absurd for a player hitting just over .200 since joining the Mets. Add in the 8-19 record the team has posted in August and it’s no surprise fans are booing. Firing back at them like this is only going to make it worse, which is why Alderson felt the need to step in.