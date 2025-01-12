Former manager Scott Servais lands job with new MLB team

After being fired by the Seattle Mariners, Scott Servais is getting a chance to stay in the same time zone.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported Saturday that the ex-Seattle manager Servais has landed a job with the San Diego Padres. Servais will be a special assistant for baseball operations and player development, Lin adds.

The 57-year-old Servais managed the Mariners from 2016-24 and had a respectable overall record of 680-642 (.514). He also led the team in 2022 to their first playoff berth in over two decades. But Seattle decided to part ways with him in August of last season after blowing a 10-game lead atop their division. Servais also learned of his firing in a particularly brutal way.

But Servais should do well in his role with the Padres, particularly given his background (he was the senior director of player development for the Texas Rangers from 2004-10 and also later served as the assistant GM of the Los Angeles Angels). After a 93-win season in 2024, San Diego may be trading away several of their star players and focusing more on developing their younger talent.