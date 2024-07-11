Cause of death for Sean Burroughs revealed

The cause of death for former MLB player Sean Burroughs has been revealed.

TMZ Sports on Wednesday reported that Burroughs died from a fentanyl overdose. They obtained the information from the Los Angeles County Coroner, which ruled Burroughs’ death an accident.

Burroughs died in May after being found unresponsive next to his car in a parking lot for where his son played Little League. Burroughs was a coach for his son’s youth baseball team and people were concerned when he did not show up for the start of the game. They went looking for him and found him unresponsive next to his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 43-year-old Burroughs was the No. 9 overall pick by the San Diego Padres in the 1998 draft. He played seven seasons in MLB between 2002 and 2012. He spent four seasons with the Padres and also had brief stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins. He was a career .278 hitter.

Burroughs gained fame in the early ’90s when he led Long Beach Little League to consecutive championships. Long Beach received the 1992 title via forfeit after the Philippines team that won it all was disqualified due to age violations. Long Beach won the championship outright in 1993. Burroughs pitched consecutive no-hitters in the Little League World Series that year and was also Long Beach’s best hitter.

Prior to reaching the MLB level, Burroughs was part of the 2000 US Olympic baseball team that won a gold medal in Sydney.

Burroughs struggled with drug and alcohol abuse late in his playing career.