Sergio Romo suspended, fined for incident with Francisco Lindor

Sergio Romo was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his incident with Francisco Lindor on Friday night.

Lindor smiled at Romo after flying out in the eighth inning of his Cleveland Indians’ 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Romo approached Lindor to make some comments, and then the two were separated.

MLB on Saturday announced the suspension and fine for Romo. They also said Lindor had been fined an undisclosed amount.

Sergio Romo has been issued a one-game suspension and fine by the league as a result of the actions that led to the benches-clearing incident last night. Francisco Lindor was fined. pic.twitter.com/AHH6nZEWp8 — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) September 12, 2020

Romo will serve the suspension on Saturday night.

MLB has made a point to players and teams that they do not want to see bench-clearing incidents, fights, or anything of the like this season. They want personnel involved in games to maintain as much social distancing as possible and have taken a harsher stance on violations than usual.

Friday’s incident between Romo and Lindor is a continuation of a previous incident between the Twins reliever and the Indians on Aug. 26.