Video: Francisco Lindor and Sergio Romo separated after incident

Francisco Lindor and Sergio Romo were separated after an incident during the top of the eighth inning in Friday night’s Minnesota Twins-Cleveland Indians game.

Lindor flied out to left field to end the half inning. He was smiling after his swing because he just missed the pitch from Romo and thought the Minnesota reliever got away with one.

As Lindor was jogging up the first base line, Romo walked right at him to share some words. Twins first baseman Miguel Sano stepped in to separate the two.

.@JLEWFifty breaks down the scuffle that occurred between Francisco Lindor and Sergio Romo. pic.twitter.com/dMR7glJDGU — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) September 12, 2020

The issue goes back to an Aug. 26 game between the teams in Cleveland that the Indians won 6-3. Romo entered a 3-3 game in the 8th inning and was charged with three runs as he took the loss. Some Indians players had words for Romo during that game, so Friday night’s events were a continuation of what previously took place.

Romo is known for being a fiery player, so his reaction to Lindor was not too surprising.