A’s OF Seth Brown totally lost it over called third strike

Oakland Athletics outfielder Seth Brown had a meltdown for the ages Thursday after a game-ending called third strike consigned the team to another loss.

Brown was called out on a 2-2 pitch that appeared off the plate in the bottom of the 9th of Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Seattle. The outfielder immediately went nuclear on home plate umpire Nic Lentz, unleashing a string of f-bombs. At one point, Brown even appeared to yell “f— your dad and f— your mom” at Lentz.

I think Seth Brown said the f word pic.twitter.com/SYxPH7w5YK — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) June 23, 2022

Brown was obviously ejected, even though the game was over. The league office may look into what happened as well.

Brown’s reaction was probably the result of a lot of frustration boiling over. The A’s lost a game in which Frankie Montas carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning. They are just 4-21 in their last 25 games, and their season is going nowhere.

The last two days have been quite interesting in terms of ejections. Brown got tossed when the game was over one day after someone else was ejected before a game had even started.