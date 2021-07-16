Shohei Ohtani All-Star merchandise was an incredibly high seller

There’s no question that Shohei Ohtani was the focus of MLB’s All-Star festivities in 2021. Not only does it show in the coverage of the event, but it clearly translated to merchandise sales, too.

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Ohtani accounted for 28 percent of all All-Star merchandise sales for the 2021 game. That means that of all the jerseys, shirts, and anything else sold for the game, over a quarter of it had Ohtani’s name on it.

There were 81 players that made the All-Star Game.

One player accounted for 28% of All-Star merchandise sales.

Shohei Ohtani. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 16, 2021

Ohtani is doing things that just haven’t been done before, and people are taking notice. It’s not every year that the league leader in home runs also throws the fastest pitch in the All-Star Game, for instance.

Ohtani’s popularity wasn’t limited to fans, either. The simple fact of the matter is that he’s become the biggest star in baseball, and with good reason.