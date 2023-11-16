Report: 1 team viewed as potential sleeper for Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has been largely linked to the typical large market teams in free agency, with an emphasis on the West Coast. However, one sleeper team is making the rounds as a potential destination.

The Toronto Blue Jays are viewed by at least one executive as a potential sleeper in the hunt for Ohtani, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Blue Jays are in need of left-handed power and may not place as high a priority on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension after his underwhelming 2023 campaign.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still viewed as the favorite for Ohtani, but the two-way star is keeping his process very secretive. That means some other teams are rumored to be making an aggressive push for him.

Ohtani hit 44 home runs last year for the Angels while posting a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts. His pitching career is on hold due to Tommy John surgery, but that clearly will not limit his market.