Reporters share major update on Shohei Ohtani

Several Los Angeles Angels reporters shared a major update concerning Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.

The reporters revealed that Ohtani had cleared out his locker inside the Angels’ clubhouse at Angel Stadium. The Angels said they would provide an explanation on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani has cleared out his locker in the #Angels clubhouse. The Angels say they will have no information on what has happened until tomorrow. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 16, 2023

Shohei Ohtani’s locker appears to be cleared out of most of his personal belongings, save for a few Angels shirts and his Seattle ASG duffle. Ohtani’s water bottle was even in the trash.

The Angels declined to say anything about this tonight. — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) September 16, 2023

Ohtani had already been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a tear in his UCL that was revealed last month. However, he had remained in the lineup as a designated hitter. But Ohtani had been out as a batter since injuring his oblique while swinging in batting practice on Sept. 4. The Angels had not placed him on the injured list in hopes that he would be able to play.

There is speculation that Ohtani clearing out his locker means he is being shut down as a hitter as well due to his injury.

If so, this could mark the end of his Angels career. Ohtani is a free agent after the season and has made clear that playing for a winning team is his priority. The Angels have not had one winning season since he signed with them before the 2018 season. Over the last three seasons, Ohtani has developed into a star two-way player who is likely to win his second MVP award despite being taken out by injuries this year.