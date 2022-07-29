Shohei Ohtani has telling quote about future with Angels

Shohei Ohtani’s future with the Los Angeles Angels is definitely a bit more murky than it was a few weeks ago, and the player himself is fueling the speculation.

Ohtani dropped a telling quote after Thursday’s loss to the Texas Rangers. When asked about his long-term future with the Angels, Ohtani essentially deferred, saying he loved his teammates but only saying he is an Angel “right now.”

Asked Shohei Ohtani after the game tonight if he wanted to be with the Angels both in the short term and the long term. Here's what he said: pic.twitter.com/5bSc5BTh16 — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 29, 2022

“Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can really focus on at this point,” Ohtani said.

Ohtani had the chance to say he wanted to stay with the Angels long-term. He notably did not do that. Considering Ohtani has previously said he wants to win first and foremost, that is not exactly a ringing endorsement of where things are organizationally at this stage.

The Angels are 42-57 and staring at another lost season despite Ohtani’s various contributions. That may be why they are at least listening on a possible Ohtani trade with the star a year away from free agency.