Shohei Ohtani has telling quote about future with Angels

July 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Shohei Ohtani in the dugout

Aug 21, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani’s future with the Los Angeles Angels is definitely a bit more murky than it was a few weeks ago, and the player himself is fueling the speculation.

Ohtani dropped a telling quote after Thursday’s loss to the Texas Rangers. When asked about his long-term future with the Angels, Ohtani essentially deferred, saying he loved his teammates but only saying he is an Angel “right now.”

“Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can really focus on at this point,” Ohtani said.

Ohtani had the chance to say he wanted to stay with the Angels long-term. He notably did not do that. Considering Ohtani has previously said he wants to win first and foremost, that is not exactly a ringing endorsement of where things are organizationally at this stage.

The Angels are 42-57 and staring at another lost season despite Ohtani’s various contributions. That may be why they are at least listening on a possible Ohtani trade with the star a year away from free agency.

