Shohei Ohtani hits home run off Shohei Ohtani in awesome video

Shohei Ohtani reminded MLB fans of his infinite potential on Sunday night when he threw a 101-mph pitch and belted a home run in the same inning. Now, we get to see what it would look like if the Los Angeles Angeles star blasted his own fastball into orbit.

Some tech-savvy person managed to perfectly combine clips of Ohtani’s blistering fastball and towering home run in the same short video. The result was a video of Ohtani hitting a home run off Ohtani. It’s downright mesmerizing.

Ohtani’s 101-mph fastball in the first inning on Sunday is tied for the fastest recorded pitch of the season. His home run in the bottom of the frame had an exit velocity of 115.2 mph, which made it the hardest-hit ball of the season. You can see videos of both here.

Unfortunately, Ohtani left the Angels’ 7-4 win over the Chicago White Sox following a plate collision in the top of the fifth. The Angels later said he is “fine” and experiencing some soreness.