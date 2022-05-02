 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 1, 2022

Shohei Ohtani has encouraging update after leaving game injured

May 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Shohei Ohtani finishes a swing

Joe Comporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani suffered an injury scare on Sunday, but it sounds like the Los Angeles Angels star avoided anything serious.

Ohtani left Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox with right groin tightness. After the game, however, Ohtani was optimistic about playing on Monday, and indicated that his removal was precautionary.

Injuries have been an unfortunate part of Ohtani’s career, though they have failed to really limit him in the last couple seasons. Still, with everything he asks his body to do, these things pop up sometimes.

Ohtani is hitting a modest .236 for the season, though he does have four home runs. He has also struck out 30 batters in 19.1 innings on the mound.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus