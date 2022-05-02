Shohei Ohtani has encouraging update after leaving game injured

Shohei Ohtani suffered an injury scare on Sunday, but it sounds like the Los Angeles Angels star avoided anything serious.

Ohtani left Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox with right groin tightness. After the game, however, Ohtani was optimistic about playing on Monday, and indicated that his removal was precautionary.

Shohei Ohtani said “as of now I plan on playing tomorrow.” — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 1, 2022

Injuries have been an unfortunate part of Ohtani’s career, though they have failed to really limit him in the last couple seasons. Still, with everything he asks his body to do, these things pop up sometimes.

Ohtani is hitting a modest .236 for the season, though he does have four home runs. He has also struck out 30 batters in 19.1 innings on the mound.