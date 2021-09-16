 Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani may not pitch again this season due to soreness

September 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable season on the mound may be over due to a sore right arm.

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that Ohtani will not make his scheduled start on Friday due to lingering soreness. Maddon also admitted that the issue could be enough to keep him from pitching again in 2021.

It would be a shame if this is how Ohtani’s season on the mound ends. He’s posted a 3.36 ERA with 136 strikeouts in 115.1 innings this season. He struggled in his last start against the Astros on Sept. 10, as he was tagged for nine hits and six earned runs in 3.1 innings.

Ohtani had some other issues recently due to an injury he suffered while hitting. It sounds like he’ll be able to stay in the lineup, where he could add to his total of 44 home runs.

