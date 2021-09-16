Shohei Ohtani may not pitch again this season due to soreness

Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable season on the mound may be over due to a sore right arm.

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that Ohtani will not make his scheduled start on Friday due to lingering soreness. Maddon also admitted that the issue could be enough to keep him from pitching again in 2021.

Maddon said #Angels are still hoping Ohtani will pitch this year. Not shutting him down yet. He will still be able to bat in the meantime. Maddon thinks it could just be some late-season soreness. No plans for him to see a doctor yet. They'll see how he feels the next few days. https://t.co/PQuIzq8xqD — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) September 16, 2021

It would be a shame if this is how Ohtani’s season on the mound ends. He’s posted a 3.36 ERA with 136 strikeouts in 115.1 innings this season. He struggled in his last start against the Astros on Sept. 10, as he was tagged for nine hits and six earned runs in 3.1 innings.

Ohtani had some other issues recently due to an injury he suffered while hitting. It sounds like he’ll be able to stay in the lineup, where he could add to his total of 44 home runs.