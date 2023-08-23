Shohei Ohtani leaves Angels game due to arm fatigue

Shohei Ohtani’s first game back as a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels did not go well.

Ohtani started the first game of a doubleheader between his Angels and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. He went 1-2-3 in the top of the first and then slugged a 2-run home run in the bottom of the first.

Strike out two batters top of the first: ✅

Hit your MLB-leading 44th homer bottom of the first: ✅ Shohei Ohtani is INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/471tCR23SY — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2023

Then in the top of the second, Ohtani issued a leadoff walk and got a popout. Then Ohtani signaled to the dugout after throwing a 2-2 pitch to Christian Encarnacion-Strand that was fouled off. The two-way star left the mound and was replaced as a pitcher by Tyler Anderson.

Shohei Ohtani leaves the mound early in the second inning pic.twitter.com/MAVtnvqvW8 — Votto De La Cruz (@EvilJoeyVotto) August 23, 2023

The Angels seemed to know there might have been an issue with Ohtani entering the start considering they had Anderson ready.

Ohtani has been battling a finger issue for several starts. He also was skipped in what would have been his last turn in the rotation due to fatigue. The Angels said that Ohtani left the game due to arm fatigue. His pitching velocity was down from where it usually is.

Ohtani did not bat in his spot in the bottom of the third inning, indicating he left the game entirely.