Shohei Ohtani shares message on social media after elbow surgery

Baseball fans are hearing from The Unicorn himself following his recent elbow procedure.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani spoke out on Tuesday in a post to his Instagram page. Ohtani tapped in to say that his surgery went well and thanked fans for their support, vowing to be back “stronger than ever.”

“I had a procedure done on my elbow earlier this morning and everything went very well,” Ohtani’s post read. “Thank you very much for everyone’s prayers and kind words.

“It was very unfortunate that I couldn’t finish out the year on the field, but I will be rooting on the boys until the end,” continued Ohtani. “I will work as hard as I can and do my best to come back on the diamond stronger than ever. Go Halos!!”

It was a rare post to Instagram for the AL MVP frontrunner Ohtani, who hadn’t posted on there in over a month. It also marked just Ohtani’s third post to the platform since the MLB season began.

The two-way mega-star Ohtani is officially out for the rest of 2023 as both a pitcher (after the procedure to address the UCL tear in his right elbow) and as a batter (after suffering an oblique injury earlier this month). Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the elbow surgery on Ohtani, spoke out earlier Tuesday on the expected recovery timetable for the 29-year-old. Fans might also be interested to see that Ohtani finished his post with the message “Go Halos!!” (as Ohtani will be very heavily pursued as a free agent this winter).