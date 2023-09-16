Shohei Ohtani reportedly has interest in surprising team

As the 2023 MLB trade deadline approached, superstar Shohei Ohtani was the hot topic. He seemed destined to depart Los Angeles for greener pastures but that never came to be. Instead, he remained with the Angels, who were desperate to get back into the playoff hunt.

But not only did the Angels fail to reignite their season, Ohtani later went down with a torn UCL and was lost for the season. His already cloudy future became even more murky.

Despite the injury, Ohtani remains on course to win the AL MVP Award. However, he’s already looking a little further down the line and beginning to prepare for free agency, where it’s a near guarantee that he finds a new home. But where will that be?

Ohtani made it clear earlier in his career that he prefers playing on the West Coast, which ruled out potential suitors like the New York Yankees. But time and wisdom have a way of changing things and now at the age of 29, Ohtani appears to be rethinking his hard line.

Not only is Ohtani looking to play for a World Series contender, but it appears that East Coast teams are now in play. Long-time MLB insider Peter Gammons reports that the Boston Red Sox have found their way onto the three-time All Star’s radar.

N.L. Executive long familiar with Shonei Ohtani believes he is interested in Boston, partly because of his relationship with New Balance CEO Jim Davis.Bosox problem:Masataka Yoshida has to DH, Ohtani off TJ must DH, Sox $ mostly going to pitching. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) September 15, 2023

The Red Sox are not a team many had on their Ohtani destination bingo card. They’re not only an East Coast team, but they’re also in the early stages of a rebuild and nowhere close to being World Series contenders. They represent the polar opposite of everything Ohtani has claimed to want in his next team.

Whether that interest is genuine or an attempt by Ohtani’s agent to increase his market value, one thing seems certain: the greatest player on earth is likely out in Los Angeles. His locker was bare on Friday evening and the Angels had no explanation for that.

Does that mean it’s Shotime in Beantown?