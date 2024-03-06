Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout share heartfelt moment in spring training

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday still got some love from his former LA Angels teammate Mike Trout.

The Dodgers and Angels took the field for a spring training contest at Camelback Ranch-Glendale in Phoenix, Ariz.

As the teams began to warm up, Ohtani was seen making his way to greet Trout in left field. The two shared an embrace, had a quick chat, and posed for a few pictures together.

When Ohtani and Trout first greeted today.

©️SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/6oYFnYBtPS — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) March 6, 2024

Tuesday’s spring training bout wasn’t the first time Trout and Ohtani went against one another on the field. The two memorably faced off during the historic final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Trout had a terrific quote after striking out against Ohtani last March that probably stings a little bit more for Angels fans with Ohtani now wearing Dodger blue.

Trout and Ohtani spent six seasons together on the Angels. But despite three AL MVP trophies and eight All-Star nods between them during their time together in Anaheim, Trout and Ohtani never managed to earn a single postseason berth as teammates.

In the final year before Ohtani hit free agency, the Angels finished 73-89 — the fourth-worst record in the American League.