Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts hit back-to-back home runs to win game

September 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
Mookie Betts celebrates

Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts delivered a heck of a one-two punch on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered their game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles down 5-4 to the Rockies. Ohtani led off the inning against Rockies reliever Seth Halvorsen and belted a 2-1 change-up to right-center field for a solo home run to tie the game.

As if that weren’t enough, Betts came up next and swatted a 102-mph fastball out to left field for a walk-off home run to win it 6-5.

Those two players sure know how to make the home fans happy.

That was Ohtani’s 53rd home run of the season. He went 4-for-5 in the game with two runs scored. Not only did he belt his 53rd home run, but he also stole two bases to give him 55 on the season. With two more home runs, Ohtani would create the 55/55 club.

