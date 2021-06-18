Shohei Ohtani announces he will participate in Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani made a fan-pleasing announcement on Friday, sharing that he would be participating in the Home Run Derby.

The two-way star made the announcement with a video on his Instagram page:

Ohtani will be the first Japanese-born player to participate in MLB’s Home Run Derby. He has previously won Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League Home Run Derby.

Ohtani came to MLB with great hype ahead of the 2018 season. But injuries got in the way of his ability to reach his potential. Finally in 2021, he is showing all he is capable of, and fans are loving the show. Hopefully he will be able to shine at Coors Field next month.