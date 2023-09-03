Report reveals how teams view Shohei Ohtani’s pitching future

Shohei Ohtani probably will not pitch in 2024 whether he wants to or not, but his future on the mound beyond that is definitely up in the air.

In a new report, Bob Nightengale of USA Today suggested that Ohtani’s future as a pitcher is far from guaranteed. Interested teams now view Ohtani as an “elite power hitter” and any future as a pitcher is viewed as a “bonus.”

Ohtani’s contract this offseason, no matter what team he signs with, is expected to feature a number of bonuses and incentives if he does pitch again, but they will not be built into the guaranteed money.

One teammate has no doubt that Ohtani will ultimately return to being a two-way player. However, he is heading for his second Tommy John surgery in five years, and he seemed to break down this year due to the immense workload. It may not be realistic.