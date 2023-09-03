 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 3, 2023

Report reveals how teams view Shohei Ohtani’s pitching future

September 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Shohei Ohtani smiling

Jun 15, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) walks to the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani probably will not pitch in 2024 whether he wants to or not, but his future on the mound beyond that is definitely up in the air.

In a new report, Bob Nightengale of USA Today suggested that Ohtani’s future as a pitcher is far from guaranteed. Interested teams now view Ohtani as an “elite power hitter” and any future as a pitcher is viewed as a “bonus.”

Ohtani’s contract this offseason, no matter what team he signs with, is expected to feature a number of bonuses and incentives if he does pitch again, but they will not be built into the guaranteed money.

One teammate has no doubt that Ohtani will ultimately return to being a two-way player. However, he is heading for his second Tommy John surgery in five years, and he seemed to break down this year due to the immense workload. It may not be realistic.

Article Tags

Shohei Ohtani
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus