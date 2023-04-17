Shohei Ohtani shares noteworthy quote about 1 ballpark

With Shohei Ohtani set to become a free agent at the end of the season, every quote of his will be dissected for possible hints as to what he might do. The Los Angeles Angels star offered fans something new to chew on Monday after a rain-shortened start against the Boston Red Sox.

Ohtani started at Fenway Park but went just two innings, and was removed after a rain delay of nearly an hour and a half. After the game, Ohtani called Fenway one of his “favorite parks,” but admitted that the weather put a damper on Monday’s outing.

Ohtani on Fenway: “It’s one of my favorite parks, so I always look forward to pitching here. But the conditions didn’t allow me to have fun fully. Other than that I always look forward to pitching here." Tomorrow's Globe: Sox must put retractable roof on Fenway. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 17, 2023

“It’s one of my favorite parks, so I always look forward to pitching here. But the conditions didn’t allow me to have fun fully. Other than that I always look forward to pitching here,” Ohtani said.

Let the Ohtani-to-Boston rumors commence, if they had not already. Red Sox fans would certainly welcome him based on how they responded to him during the weekend series.

Ohtani will undoubtedly command an astronomical figure on his next contract, whether it is with the Angels or someone else. Only a few teams would probably have a chance. On paper, the Red Sox could be one of them, but they might not win a bidding war against one team that is viewed as an early favorite.