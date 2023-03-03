1 NL team viewed as favorite to sign Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has spent his entire MLB career in Southern California, and that might not change even if he leaves the Angels in free agency.

Ohtani’s contract with the Angels is set to expire after this season. The 28-year-old has said that winning will be his top priority in free agency, which has led many to believe he will leave the Angels. The Los Angeles Dodgers have long been linked to Ohtani, and they continue to be.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says the Dodgers are the “early favorite” to sign Ohtani. The Dodgers cut their payroll over the offseason. They let Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney go. The Dodgers still are paying Trevor Bauer $22.5 million this season, but that money will come off the books after the season.

If the Dodgers are to make a run at Ohtani, it would come right after they cut some payroll to help their luxury tax situation.

The Dodgers have made long-term commitments to Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, and they still have Chris Taylor signed for a very reasonable amount through 2026 (including a club option). They will have to lock up Julio Urias long-term soon, but they should have money available for Ohtani.

The Dodgers have a few other things going for them besides their ability to spend big money. They are located on the West Coast, which Ohtani favored prior to signing with the Angels upon making his move from Japan to MLB. They also are a winning team, which is a high priority for Ohtani.

The bidding for the Japanese star will likely go into the several-hundred million dollar range. Expect the Dodgers to be in the thick of things for the 2021 AL MVP.