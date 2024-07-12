Report: Shohei Ohtani making big change after purchasing home in Los Angeles

Shohei Ohtani is making a big change just months after purchasing an expensive home in Los Angeles.

The Japanese star signed with the Dodgers in December after spending his entire MLB career previously with the Angels in Anaheim. In May, news broke that Ohtani had purchased a modern luxury home in La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. for $7.85 million. The home previously belonged to comedian/entertainer Adam Carolla.

But so much information about the home had been publicly published that it became easy for fans to learn where Ohtani’s new house is and what it looks like. On top of that, the Dodgers designated hitter/pitcher reportedly felt like some Japanese media outlets crossed a line by filming near his home and interviewing neighbors.

No damn way Japanese media just went to Ohtani’s house and tried to interview people around the area Also beware of DECOPIN DECOY! Papz pic.twitter.com/H041Y5u4Ko — shobae 大谷翔平 ¹⁷ Ohtani Shohei ¹⁷ 🦋 (@shoheisaveus) May 23, 2024

Consequently, a report from a Japanese outlet says Ohtani plans to sell the home, feeling like his privacy was violated.

The report says “Ohtani said that he could no longer live in the 1.2 billion yen mansion he had purchased, and indicated his intention to sell it without moving into his new home,” according to a Google translation. The report adds that Ohtani has not yet moved into the home.

La Cañada Flintridge is located around 10 miles north of Dodger Stadium. There typically is not much traffic to fight on the way to and from the stadium — especially compared to other cities around Los Angeles — which makes it a convenient place to live for Dodgers personnel. Based on this report, Ohtani may not end up seeing what that commute is like.