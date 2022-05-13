Surprising Shohei Ohtani teammate has become quite popular in Japan

Shohei Ohtani is enormously popular in Japan and has developed popularity in America too. But a surprising Los Angeles Angels teammate of his has also become a hit in Japan too.

Ohtani was the subject of a cover story by SI published on Friday. The story gives some insight into Ohtani’s personality and highlights his practical joker side. It also shared the funny detail about Tyler Wade, who has become popular in Japan.

The story states that Wade has “many admirers” in Japan due to his good looks. Ohtani even has a funny nickname for Wade.

From the SI story:

“Many Angels are famous in Japan because they keep showing up in photos of Ohtani; he recently informed Wade that the second baseman has many admirers abroad, and he now only addresses him as ‘ikemen,’ which means ‘hot guy.'”

Here is the ikemen:

Shohei Ohtani only addresses Tyler Wade as “Ikemen” Why? Because it means “hot guy” in Japanese, and that’s what the people in Japan say when they see Wade in pictures with Ohtani (via @emmabaccellieri) pic.twitter.com/XGqXeD5tY1 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 13, 2022

Ohtani has been playing for the Angels for five seasons, which might make you wonder why Wade suddenly has popularity there. That’s because Wade previously played for the Yankees and was traded to the Angels in November. The 27-year-old utility man is batting .279 this season. He’s batting 1.000 when it comes to his popularity in Japan.