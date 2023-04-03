Bryce Harper hints at player unhappiness with new rule

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper dropped a hint Sunday that players are not entirely pleased with one of the league’s most significant rule changes.

Harper, who is currently rehabbing from offseason elbow surgery, spoke with ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” telecast during the sixth inning of the Phillies’ game against the Texas Rangers. The All-Star was asked if he would have to make some changes to his routine thanks to the introduction of the pitch clock, and his response suggested that he and other players around the league do not like the change.

“I think we’re going to have to progress to what I need to do and that will be part of the steps of that process,” Harper said on the broadcast. “I know a lot of players that want our game back, but as of right now, it is what it is.”

Harper didn’t expand on the comment, but it was pretty obvious that he is not a fan of the clock, and that he thinks a lot of his fellow players feel the same way.

The new rule has shortened games and been received relatively positively among the majority of fans, but it has definitely had some consequences for players. It is no surprise that some players are not on board with it, but as Harper said, it is not going anywhere.