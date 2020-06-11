Sofia Vergara buys Barry Bonds’ former mansion near Beverly Hills for $26 million

The sports and entertainment world collided through a real estate transaction recently.

Famed TV star Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello recently purchased a mansion in Beverly Park, Calif. for $26 million. The home they purchased was the longtime estate of 7-time MVP Barry Bonds.

Bonds originally bought the 1.85-acre estate for $8.7 million in 2002 and sold it for $26.5 million in 2016. Vergara and Manganiello’s purchase price was lower than the original $30 million listing price for the property in October.

The main house on the estate has 7 bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms. There is a two-story pool house and sport court on the estate.

Bonds is MLB’s all-time leader in home runs (762) and walks (2,558). Vergara is best known for her starring role on the hit TV show “Modern Family.”