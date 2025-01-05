Son of Baseball Hall of Famer lands deal with AL playoff team

A second-generation player is continuing his cross-country tour of Major League Baseball.

The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday that they have signed veteran super utility man Cavan Biggio. The 29-year-old Cavan is getting a minor-league deal, the Royals added.

Cavan is the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, a seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner. But he has not had much success creating his own MLB name as he has logged a .225 batting average in six career seasons. The Royals are also now the fifth team in less than seven months for Cavan, who was DFA’d by the Toronto Blue Jays in June, picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers and DFA’d again in August, acquired by the San Francisco Giants, traded to the Atlanta Braves in September, and then outrighted off Atlanta’s 40-man roster in November.

As for the Royals, they went 86-76 last season and made it to the ALDS, losing in four games to the New York Yankees. Kansas City has done a good amount of work this offseason (including making some noteworthy trade additions), and that continues this week with their dart-throw signing of Cavan Biggio, who has meaningful experience at second base, third base, right field, and even first base.