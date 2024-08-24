Son of Baseball Hall of Famer signs with new MLB team

One second-generation MLB player is continuing his tour of the NL West.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Friday that the San Francisco Giants have signed utilityman Cavan Biggio. It is a minor-league contract for Biggio, who is being assigned to Triple-A.

Biggio, 29, is the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio. Cavan spent the first several years of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays but was DFA’d in June. He then signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers but lasted less than two months before being released.

The upside appears to have run out for Cavan, a career .225 hitter who was down to a fetid .197 combined between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers this year. But his positional versatility helps matters, and the 65-64 Giants will try their luck with him (now the latest reclamation project they have taken on this season).