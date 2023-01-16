Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team

The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow.

Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing.

Here was Vlad’s other tweet:

“A new professional player in the family, congratulations to my son Pablo on his signing with the Texas Rangers,” Vlad said in his tweet.

“Keep working hard to fulfill your dreams!”

Pablo Guerrero is 16 years old and has a sweet swing just like his dad and brother, Vladimir Jr.

Pablo Guerrero pop 💪pic.twitter.com/mEP82qYq3U — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) January 15, 2023

If we’re going based on how the Guerrero family has produced, then Pablo has the chance to be a star player.

Vlad was a 9-time All-Star and won AL MVP in 2004. He is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Vladimir Jr. is only 23 and has made consecutive All-Star teams for the Toronto Blue Jays. He already finished second in AL MVP voting in 2021, the same season he won the home run crown. An MVP award could very well be in his future.

That Guerrero lineage is strong. Let’s also not forget that Vlad’s brother Wilton was an MLB player too.