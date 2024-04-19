Spencer Strider offers details about his elbow injury

Spencer Strider on Friday spoke with reporters about his elbow injury, which turned out to be relatively unique.

Strider underwent surgery a week ago to repair the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. The Atlanta Braves ace avoided Tommy John surgery, but still had an internal brace put in, which will knock him out for this season.

The uniqueness of the injury has to do with what led to it.

Strider told reporters that a bone fragment formed in his UCL at some point after his 2019 Tommy John surgery. The fragment broke loose, which caused his ligament to weaken. His ligament was strong enough for the bracing procedure.

Just heard from #Braves Spencer Strider, who provided clarity on issue in his elbow. A bone fragment formed in his UCL, ultimately broke loose, causing weakness in his ligament. Fortunately, the ligament was fine and led to the UCL bracing procedure. There was no need for TJ. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) April 19, 2024

Strider was told that there likely was nothing he could have done to avoid the surgery.

Strider had a bone fragment in his UCL. He was told it was likely there even before the 2022 season. He had some discomfort in March, but thought he might be fine after his breaking ball was so good on Opening Day. This was likely something he couldn’t have prevented. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) April 19, 2024

The 25-year-old Strider has been an ace for Atlanta the last two years. He went 20-5 last season with 281 strikeouts in 186.2 innings. His wins and strikeouts totals led the league.

Strider said he believes the Braves are good enough to win the World Series without him. Atlanta entered play on Friday 12-5, which was the best mark in MLB.