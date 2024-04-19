 Skip to main content
Spencer Strider offers details about his elbow injury

April 19, 2024
Spencer Strider delivering a pitch

Jun 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Strider on Friday spoke with reporters about his elbow injury, which turned out to be relatively unique.

Strider underwent surgery a week ago to repair the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. The Atlanta Braves ace avoided Tommy John surgery, but still had an internal brace put in, which will knock him out for this season.

The uniqueness of the injury has to do with what led to it.

Strider told reporters that a bone fragment formed in his UCL at some point after his 2019 Tommy John surgery. The fragment broke loose, which caused his ligament to weaken. His ligament was strong enough for the bracing procedure.

Strider was told that there likely was nothing he could have done to avoid the surgery.

The 25-year-old Strider has been an ace for Atlanta the last two years. He went 20-5 last season with 281 strikeouts in 186.2 innings. His wins and strikeouts totals led the league.

Strider said he believes the Braves are good enough to win the World Series without him. Atlanta entered play on Friday 12-5, which was the best mark in MLB.

Spencer Strider
