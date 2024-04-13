 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 13, 2024

Braves announce worst-case scenario for Spencer Strider

April 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Spencer Strider delivering a pitch

Jun 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves confirmed the worst possible news for pitcher Spencer Strider on Saturday.

Strider will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Friday, the team announced. Strider underwent the surgery in Texas in order to repair his UCL.

The news does not come as a total surprise, as the Braves had already announced that Strider suffered damage to his UCL. However, the team had not confirmed until now that Strider was undergoing the surgery, and may have been holding out hope that he would find a way to pitch through the issue.

The loss of Strider is massive for the Braves, a team that harbors World Series ambitions. The 25-year-old was a 20-game winner in 2023, posting a 3.86 ERA while striking out 281 batters in 186.2 innings of work. He had essentially established himself as the team’s ace.

It has been a rough start to the season for pitchers around the league, as Strider is the second ace to need the surgery within the first month of the 2024 season.

Article Tags

Spencer Strider
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus