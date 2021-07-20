Starling Marte not in Marlins’ lineup amid trade rumors

Trade rumors surrounding Starling Marte will likely increase after he was not in the lineup on Monday.

The Miami Marlins did not start Marte against the Washington Nationals even though he is one of their best players. Marte’s day off comes a day after talks about the Marlins being prepared to trade the outfielder emerged.

On Sunday, Craig Mish reported that contract extension talks between Marte and the Marlins ended, allowing the Marlins to explore trade options.

Extension talks are over between Starling Marte and the Marlins per sources. As I reported previously they were never close. Miami now can move forward with trade proposals. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 19, 2021

Marte reportedly turned down a 3-year, $30 million contract extension offer from Miami. Several teams have interest in the former Pirates All-Star.

Phillies, Astros and Yanks are among teams to check in on Starling Marte who seems likely to be traded. A sizable gap remains in contract talks with the Marlins as @BNightengale said. Miami’s offer is for more than the reported $30M for 3 years but extension hopes are fading. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 18, 2021

Miami acquired Marte in a trade with Arizona last year. The 32-year-old is batting .285/.387/.444 with an .831 OPS this season. He has seven home runs and 19 stolen bases and has won two Gold Gloves during his career.