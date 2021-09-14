Status update on umpire Junior Valentine after being hit in face

Umpire Junior Valentine was hit in the face by an errant throw on Monday, and he showed some toughness afterwards.

Valentine was serving as the first base umpire in Monday’s New York Mets-St. Louis Cardinals game. In the bottom of the second, Kevin Pillar hit a ball up the middle. Shortstop Edmundo Sosa made the stop and spun around for the throw, but the throw went up the line and hit Valentine in the head.

An errant throw from Edmundo Sosa hit first base umpire Junior Valentine in the side of the head. Thankfully, Valentine is okay and is staying in the game. pic.twitter.com/gJqkxsr97A — SNY (@SNYtv) September 14, 2021

Valentine stayed in the game despite getting clocked by the throw, although he did get bloody.

After the game, crew chief Jerry Meals said Valentine was doing well and did not have any broken bones.

Great news on umpire Junior Valentine, who was struck in the face by a throw. Per crew chief Jerry Meals, Valentine "is doing well" with no broken bones. "He was incredibly alert from the get-go. The blood seemed to stop fairly quickly … and he was adamant that he was fine.” — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 14, 2021

What a champ.