Status update on umpire Junior Valentine after being hit in face

September 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Junior Valentine bloody face

Umpire Junior Valentine was hit in the face by an errant throw on Monday, and he showed some toughness afterwards.

Valentine was serving as the first base umpire in Monday’s New York Mets-St. Louis Cardinals game. In the bottom of the second, Kevin Pillar hit a ball up the middle. Shortstop Edmundo Sosa made the stop and spun around for the throw, but the throw went up the line and hit Valentine in the head.

Valentine stayed in the game despite getting clocked by the throw, although he did get bloody.

After the game, crew chief Jerry Meals said Valentine was doing well and did not have any broken bones.

What a champ.

