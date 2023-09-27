 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 27, 2023

Steve Cohen apologizes to Marlins over postponed game

September 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Steve Cohen looks on

Sep 11, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets majority owner Steve Cohen and his wife Alexandra Cohen at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen apologized to the Miami Marlins over a controversial postponement of Tuesday’s game.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Marlins were “furious” that their scheduled game against the Mets was postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Citi Field. The postponement means the Marlins will not be able to use top pitcher Braxton Garrett on regular rest for Sunday’s season finale, and could subsequently impact their Wild Card hopes. The Marlins apparently felt that the Mets had not done a good enough job keeping the playing field covered, which led to the postponement.

Cohen at least acknowledged the Marlins’ anger on Wednesday and used X to issue an apology.

“Our sincere apologies to the Marlins and their fans for having to postpone last night’s game. We know how important this series is to the Marlins and every effort was made to get the field playable,” Cohen wrote on X.

The Marlins enter play Wednesday a half game out of the final NL Wild Card spot. They’ve already had a rough month on the injury front, and now they face a real sprint to the finish if they want to make the playoffs.

Article Tags

Miami MarlinsNew York MetsSteve Cohen
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus