Billy Beane reportedly makes decision on Mets job

The New York Mets are still searching for someone to run their baseball operations department, and it appears they have missed out on yet another reputable candidate.

Billy Beane has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Mets team president job, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Beane has been with the Oakland A’s for more than three decades as a player, scout, general manager, executive vice president and minority owner. It never seemed all that realistic that he would leave the team, though he was said to be intrigued by the Mets job.

The Mets will also have to give up on pursuing Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that the Mets have been denied permission to interview Stearns for their front-office position.

The Mets have had several prominent names on its short list of candidates, but they are apparently going to have to aim lower.

New York has had issues with its front office since Steve Cohen took over as owner. Jared Porter was fired as the team’s GM in January after a report regarding his past harassment of a female reporter surfaced. Then their acting GM got arrested for a DUI after leaving Cohen’s home following a charity event.